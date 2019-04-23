Anthem Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.90 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.31B (+8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ANTM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.