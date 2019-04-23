Stanley Black & Decker Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (-20.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.