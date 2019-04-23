Tupperware Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.6M (-8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TUP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.