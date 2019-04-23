FLIR Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $440.98M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FLIR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.