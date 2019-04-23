Lithia Motors Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (+7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LAD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.