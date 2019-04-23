China pair accused by DoJ of stealing secrets, spying on GE

A former GE engineer and a Chinese businessman are charged with economic espionage and conspiring to steal trade secrets from the company to benefit China, according to an indictment unsealed by the U.S. Justice Department.

The former GE employee was charged by the DoJ in August in connection with the alleged theft, but the indictment is the first time the U.S. government has formally alleged the scheme was carried out in order to benefit China and that the Chinese government provided "financial and other support."

Separately, GE has placed the remnants of its WMC Mortgage unit into bankruptcy, after the unit recently paid a $1.5B fine over defective subprime mortgages issued before the 2008 financial crisis.