Coca-Cola ramps up coffee plans

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) says it expects to release Coca-Cola Coffee in more than 25 global markets by the end of the year.

The product is being created with less caffeine than a normal cup of coffee, but more than most sodas.

The company is also rolling out more Costa Coffee products in Europe this quarter.

"We’re in early days of working out exactly how we’re going to bring to life the synergy plans for greater revenue growth and profit growth," Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told CNBC.

During today's earnings call (transcript), Quincey said Coke coffee was designed to reach consumers during "specific occasions and channels" like the mid-afternoon energy slump at work.

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 1.51% on the day.

Previously: Coca-Cola +4% after organic sales growth shines (April 23)