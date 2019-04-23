Tilson bearish on Align Tech

Speaking at a Wharton Investment Management Alumni Reunion event, noted investor Whitney Tilson presented his case that there is 50% downside risk in Align Technology (ALGN +1.7% ). Main points:

Key patents that have kept competitors at bay have expired and will expire next month. Downward pressure on prices will result.

The Street is valuing the company like a medtech, ignoring the commodity nature of clear aligners.

Dentists can produce aligners in-house for $30K - 50K in upfront costs (3D printer) and $100/aligner compared to $1,800/aligner from ALGN.

Investors, at the moment, do not seem to share Mr. Tilson's pessimism.

The company will release Q1 results tomorrow, April 24, after the close. Consensus view is EPS of $0.83 on revenue of $530.4M.