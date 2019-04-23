737 MAX groundings could slice $0.10/share off United Tech earnings

United Technologies (UTX +2.1% ) maintains solid gains following strong Q1 results, but management warns the Boeing 737 MAX groundings could chop as much as $0.10 off EPS this year if the planemaker maintains a 42/month production rate through year-end.

That forecast is based on an "outer limit" assumption, including potentially offsetting increases in after-market work on existing aircraft as a result of the 737 MAX grounding, UTX CFO Akhil Jorhi said during today's earnings conference call.

While UTX is baking in an outlook based off 42/month, other suppliers including Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +1.7% ) continue to work at the pre-grounding rate of 52/month on the 737 line.

SPR’s earnings should be minimally affected, at least for now, as SEC filings have revealed the company is still being paid for the excess 737 portions it builds and holds in inventory for Boeing, Wichita Business Journal reports.