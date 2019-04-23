Wells Fargo shareholders elect directors despite activist protests

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shareholders elected as directors all 12 nominees named in the lender's proxy statement during an at-times rowdy annual meeting.

They also approved 2018 executive compensation and the appointment of KPMG LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm.

During the meeting about 15 people were escorted out of the meeting for heckling executives and board members, Reuters reports.

The activists had spoken about such matters as fair lending practices, African American homeownership, and fake accounts.

Two shareholder proposals were rejected by the shareholders.

