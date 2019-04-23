Anadarko upped CEO's payout just before Chevron merger deal - WSJ

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.1% ) sweetened terms determining severance payments for senior executives the day before Chevron's $33B buyout offer was announced, setting up CEO Al Walker and other execs to collect millions of additional dollars if they leave the company, WSJ reports.

Walker could receive a minimum of ~$43M, as much as $6.7M more than the prior low range he would have garnered before the changes in executive pay and possibly more once the acquisition is complete, according to the report.

Collectively, the top brass could receive as much as $125M, including up to $22M more than before the changes.

Governance experts tell WSJ that aspects of APC's pay changes were unusual and generally frowned upon by shareholder advocacy groups, such as voting on the changes so close to announcing a deal.