Deutsche Bank and UBS in talks to merge asset management arms: FT

Deutsche Bank (DB -2.3% ) and Swiss bank UBS Group (UBS -1.3% ) are in serious talks about merging their asset management divisions, the Financial Times reports, citing people close to the discussions.

If the talks succeed, the merged asset manager would surpass France's Axa and U.K.'s Legal & General, creating a competitor to France's Amundi, Europe largest money manager with a little over €1.4T AUM.

Under one scenario, UBS would spin off its asset management unit, which oversees €700B, and combine it with Deutsche's DWS in exchange for shares in the larger group.

DWS, with €662B of AUM, is currently 79%-owned by Deutsche Bank. The German lender would still be DWS's top shareholder, though it would hold a smaller stake than it does now.