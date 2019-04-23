BTIG makes a case for MGIC Management rally continuing

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer says three factors may keep MGIC Management (NYSE:MTG) shares extending its rally of almost 34% since the beginning of this year.

They are: a still inexpensive valuation, potential catalysts that could boost the volume of the mortgage insurance it originates, and strong operating performance helped by improving credit quality.

The mortgage insurers Q1 earnings, reported on Tuesday, illustrate MGIC's strong operating performance as a loss reserve release and strong persistency drove its better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS.

Palmer reiterates his buy recommendation and price target of $18.

The stock closed trading up 1.7% at $13.98 Tuesday.

