Canadian Pacific on watch after light EPS

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) is down 0.50% in AH trading after reporting Q1 EPS that fell below even the lowest estimate turned in analysts.

The company discloses an operating ratio of 69.3% for the quarter vs. 67.5% a year ago.

Operating income was flat compared to a year ago at $543M.

Looking ahead, CP expects to grow volumes in the mid-single digits and generate double digit adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2019.

Previously: Canadian Pacific Railway misses by C$0.21, misses on revenue (April 23)