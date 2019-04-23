Oil adds to gains as OPEC said cautious in offsetting Iran sanctions

Crude oil prices extend yesterday's sharp rally, with WTI +1.1% to settle at $66.30/bbl and Brent +0.6% to $74.51/bbl, as investors continue to parse the Trump administration’s decision to end waivers allowing imports of Iranian oil.

Some analysts say Trump's move could roil global oil markets, damage trade negotiations with China and provoke retaliation by Iran.

Going to “zero” on Iran’s oil exports, as the Trump administration has promised, would mean removing 900K-1M bbl/day of oil from an already tightening global market.

Gulf OPEC members were ready to raise production to help offset any shortfall only if demand is there, Reuters reports, adding that Saudi production will rise in May but is not related to Iran sanctions.

“The Saudis aren’t rushing to fill what could be a substantial supply gap in the market,” says Again Capital's John Kilduff. “The market has gotten tight globally over the course of the last several months, primarily because of the efforts of Saudi Arabia.”

Meanwhile, analysts look to this week's government data on U.S. stockpiles, as some expect record U.S. production to limit price gains moving forward.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX