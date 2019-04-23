Six Flags sees active pass base increase 5%

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) reports a slight drop in revenue during its typically quieter Q1.

Total guest spending per capita during the quarter was up 5% to an all-time high of $48.48. Admissions revenue per capita increased 8% to $30.49 and in-park spending per capita increased $0.06 to $17.99.

The company says its active pass base increased 5% to a new all-time high for Q1, despite the Easter shift of membership and season pass sales into Q2.

Shares of Six Flags are flat in AH trading.

