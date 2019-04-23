Texas Instruments +3.9% on Q1 beats, in-line outlook

Semi bellwether Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) +3.9% on Q1 EPS and revenue beats with sales down 5% Y/Y. The Q1 revenue guidance of $3.46B to $3.74B misses the $3.66B consensus at the midpoint and EPS falls in-line with $1.12 to $1.32.

Revenue breakdown: Analog, $2.52B (consensus: $2.44B); Embedded Processing, $796M (consensus: $778M); Other, $280M (consensus: $270.3M).

Gross margin was 62.9% (consensus: 63.4%) and operating margin came in at 38.4% (consensus: 37.4%).

Cash from operations totaled $1.11B with FCF of $856M.

