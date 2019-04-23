Snap +8.3% as user growth, revenues beat expectations

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has jumped 8.3% after hours after topping expectations for revenue and user growth in Q1.

Revenues grew 38.9%, nearly 10 points better than expected (and three points better than last quarter) to land at $320.4M.

Net loss improved by $75M to -$310M, and adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $94M to -$123M.

Operating cash flow improved by $166M Y/Y, to -$66M. Free cash flow improved by $190M, to -$78M.

Meanwhile daily active users rose 4M sequentially to 190M, but down from 191M a year ago.

The company says that as of March, it reached 90% of 13- to 24-year-olds in the U.S., and 75% of all 13- to 34-year-olds.

Its new Android application is now available to everyone, and due to efficiency (25% smaller, opens 20% faster on average, and modularized for more efficient innovation) on lower-performing devices it's bringing a 6% increase in users sending Snaps within the first week of upgrading.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $335M-$360M (up 28-37% Y/Y, and vs. consensus for $346.8M) and EBITDA of -$150M to -$125M, vs. a year-ago -$169M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Snap beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Apr. 23 2019)

