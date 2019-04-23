TD Ameritrade Q2 EPS beats, but investors were wary

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of 93 cents beats the consensus estimate by a penny; compares with $1.11 in the prior quarter and 73 cents in the year-ago period.

While markets rebounded in the quarter, "reaction to the market correction at the end of 2018, and worries about a slowing global economy, tempered some investor engagement,” said President and CEO Tim Hockey.

AMTD slides 3.1% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total trades of 52.5M fell from 57.5M in each of the prior and year-ago quarters.

Average commissions per trade fell to $7.01 from $7.09 in Q1 and $7.50 in the year-ago quarter.

Net new assets were $19.6B vs. $31.8B in fiscal Q1 and $22.2B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue was 53.2% vs. 57.8% in the prior quarter and 33.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on April 24 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: TD Ameritrade beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (April 23)