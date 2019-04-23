EBay +6% after earnings topper

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) trades higher after topping estimates with its Q1 report

Q4 gross merchandising volume increased 1% Y/Y to $22.59B. GMV was down 1% on a currency neutral basis.

The company says global active buyers rose 4% during the quarter to ~180M.

Non-GAAP operating margin increased 190 bps to 29.8%.

The company generated $550M of operating cash flow from continuing operations and $368M of free cash flow during the quarter.

Looking ahead, eBay sees Q2 revenue of $2.64B to $2.69B vs. $2.65B consensus and EPS of $0.61 to $0.63 vs. $0.60 consensus.

EBAY +5.73% AH to $38.76.

