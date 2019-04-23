Record highs for S&P, Nasdaq boosted by strong earnings, upbeat home sales

A batch of strong earnings reports from widely-held companies boosted investor sentiment, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs in a broad-based rally.

The S&P 500 is up 17% YTD, on pace for its best start to a year since 1987, while the Nasdaq has jumped 22%, its best start since 1991; the Dow is a bit more than half a percentage point from its October record.

The earnings beats rolled in from a diverse set of companies such as United Technologies, Coca-Cola, Verizon, Procter & Gamble, Lockheed Martin, Twitter and Hasbro; shares of all but P&G enjoyed strong gains on the day.

But despite the earnings reports, buying interest accelerated after the release of March new home sales, which rose 4.5% in the strongest pace since November 2017.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.35% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 2.57%.

WTI crude climbed 1.1% to $66.30/bbl, extending a six-month high.