Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q1 core EPS of 71 cents rose from 69 cents in Q4 2018; beats consensus estimate of 68 cents.

Q1 income from loans and other investments, net, of $106.1M beats the average analyst estimate of $104.1M; compares with $85.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Reports $699M of originations and $204M of fundings under previously originated loans.

Net portfolio growth of $298M and trailing twelve month net fundings of $3.6B.

Book value per share of $27.32 at March 31, 2019 rose from $27.20 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on April 24 at 10:00 AM ET.

