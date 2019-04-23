Burlington -2% after CEO transition, guidance update

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announces that CEO Thomas Kingsbury will step down as CEO on or about September 16 to be replaced by Michael O'Sullivan, a long-time Ross Stores exec.
Kingsbury has been in the CEO office for more than 10 years.
The company says Kingsbury will stay on as executive chairman of the board during a transition period.
Burlington also updated guidance, saying it expects EPS of $1.21 to $1.25, within the previous guidance of $1.21 to $1.31, but below the consensus mark of $1.29.
Shares of BURL are down 2.22% AH.
Source: Press Release
