White House: Twitter's Dorsey met privately with Trump (updated)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey met with President Trump in a short meeting today, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says.

According to Motherboard, which reports seeing an internal email thread, Dorsey and other execs were set to meet with Trump for about 30 minutes behind closed doors to discuss "the health of the public conversation on Twitter."

“As you know, I believe that conversation, not silence, bridges gaps and drives towards solutions,” Dorsey says in the thread. “I have met with every world leader who has extended an invitation to me, and I believe the discussions have been productive, and the outcomes meaningful.”

That news comes fresh off a new complaint this morning from Trump about Twitter that coincided with the company's earnings release: "They don't treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people."

He accuses the company of playing "political games," adding "No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should."

Twitter closed the day up 15.6% ; it's up 0.4% after hours.

Updated 4:56 p.m.: Trump weighs in. "Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!"

