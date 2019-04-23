Site Centers Q1 reflects RVI spinoff, lower interest expense

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) Q1 operating FFO per share of 32 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 29 cents but declined from 53 cents in the year-ago period, reflecting the spinoff of RVI partly offset by lower interest expense and higher fee income

Q1 same-store net operating income on a pro rata basis of 2.0%.

Leased rate of 93.0% at March 31, 2019 on a pro rata basis vs. 92.7% at Dec. 31, 2018 and 93.6% at March 31, 2018; Y/Y decline is primarily related to the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy.

Nudges up year FFO per share guidance range to $1.14-$1.19 from the prior view of $1.13-$1.18; consensus estimate $1.16.

Site Centers slips 0.9% in after-hours trading.

