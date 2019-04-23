U.S. crude supply rose 6.8M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 6.86M barrels of oil for the week ending April 19, vs. a draw of 3.09M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.16M barrels, and distillate inventories show a draw of 860K barrels, while Cushing inventories had a draw of 3.89M barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $66.16/bbl in electronic trading, slightly off today's $66.30 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX