CBS extends Ianniello, suspends CEO search

CBS has extended the role of acting CEO Joe Ianniello by another six months, through Dec. 31, and says it's suspending the search for a permanent chief executive.

"Joe has demonstrated exceptional leadership during this time of unprecedented transition at CBS," the board says in a statement. "He steadied the ship with some key appointments and a commitment to cultural change, and steered it forward by focusing CBS' operations around its growing direct-to-consumer strategy."

Ianniello was chief operating officer before taking over following the ouster of Les Moonves.

The fact that Ianniello remains an interim choice, despite the suspended search, is an even stronger signal that the company is awaiting developments in M&A -- such as a much-discussed re-merger with Viacom (VIA, VIAB), which is led by Bob Bakish.