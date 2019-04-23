W.R. Berkley Q1 net premium growth aided by rate improvement

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Q1 EPS of 94 cents rose from 87 cents a year ago an exceeded the average analyst estimate of 63 cents.

Q2 gross premiums written of $2.05B increased from $1.98B and net premiums written rose to $1.71B from $1.67B.

Further rate improvement contributed to steady net premium growth, the company said. It also continues to focus on improving its combined ratio by seeking additional rate and managing both volatility and expenses.

Accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses was 93.9%; GAAP combined ratio of 94.3% fell from 94.6% a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $30.19 at March 31, 2019 rose from $28.42 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Previously: W.R. Berkley beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (April 23)

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.