Millicom revenues miss, but company reaffirms 2019 outlook

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) posted revenues that fell short of even low estimates, but reaffirmed guidance for a solid year based around continuing expansion of high-speed data networks and customer growth.

Group revenues rose 5.1% to $1.065B, with the help of a whole quarter of Cable Onda, and operating profit rose 2.9% to $165M.

Net income, though, fell 16% to $14M.

Those results do not include fully consolidated results from joint ventures in Guatemala and Honduras. Including those as such, Latin America segment revenues grew 5.4% to $1.43B, and service revenues grew 5.8% to $1.33B. Organic growth was 3.7%, up 0.2 points Y/Y.

Latam EBITDA rose 14.9% to $591M, with organic growth at 4.5% (up 3.2 points) and margins up 3.4 percentage points to 41.5%.

It's sticking with 2019 guidance for the Latam segment of 3-5% organic service revenue growth, 4-6% organic EBITDA growth, organic operating cash flow growth in the mid- to high single digits, and capex slightly above $1B.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

