Teradyne +5% on beats with in-line guide

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) +5.4% after Q1 beats with a 1% revenue growth. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $520M to $550M (consensus: $538.31M) and EPS from $0.56 to $0.65 (consensus: $0.57).

Management attributes the beat to slightly stronger test shipments with a favorable product mix and notes that the pockets of strength like 5G were offset by softness in areas like automotive test.

Revenue breakdown: Semi Test, $341M; Industrial Automation, $66M; System Test, $58M; Wireless Test, $29M.

Earnings call is tomorrow at 10 AM ET with a webcast here.

