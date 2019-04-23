SQM sees lithium demand rising this year, prices falling

Lithium producers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and SQM all fell sharply in today's trade after the latter company said lithium prices may be pressured this year due to new supply entering the market.

Global lithium demand should grow at least 20% in 2019 from the prior year, driven by batteries for electric vehicles, perhaps causing reduced prices, SQM says.

The company estimates batteries currently account for 65% of total lithium demand, including batteries for electric vehicles, which account for 36%.

SQM says its 2018 shipments totaled 45.1K mt of lithium carbonate equivalent and net sales were $735M, leaving the average price at $16,292/mt, 25.6% higher than in 2017.