Superior Energy Services down ~12% on Q1 earnings miss

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) slips 11.5% in AH as Q1 results came in below expectations; however the company says that the results were in line with expectations

US land revenues were down 8% Y/Y to $306M due to fewer pressure pumping fleets amid weak environment for pricing and utilization.

US offshore sales also declines 9% to $69.2M as activity levels skewed towards lower margin drilling activity.

International sales increases 23% to $92M as activity levels were stable as oil field activity continues to steadily increase in these markets.

There remains considerable uncertainty around the North American service market in 2019, and the company will allocate an increasing proportion of Capex towards offshore and international opportunities.

Reports narrower operating loss of $19.3M as compared to $43M last year, and net loss of $48M vs. $60M in Q1 2018.

Previously: Superior Energy misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (April 23)