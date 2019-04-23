Mangrove files suit to stop $750M TransAlta-Brookfield deal

Activist investor Mangrove Partners says it has launched a lawsuit to try to head off TransAlta's (NYSE:TAC) $750M partnership deal with Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP).

The filing in Ontario comes after Mangrove last week withdrew an application to the Alberta Securities Commission for a hearing to demand a shareholder vote on the Brookfield deal.

Mangrove, which owns 7.1% of TAC, says the TAC board "has made every effort to obscure the true process by which the Brookfield transaction came to pass and their motives for entrenching themselves at the expense of shareholders."