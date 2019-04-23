Yangtze River Port +17.5% as CEO buys shares

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) is up 17.5% after hours after a filing showing CEO Liu XiangYao bought shares this week.

Via Ricofeliz Investment Ltd., Liu bought 2,825 shares at an average price of $1.05 on Thursday, and bought 280,000 shares at an average $1.081 yesterday.

That amounts to 282,825 shares; at today's closing price of $0.89, it amounts to holdings worth just over $251,700.

After the transactions, Liu reports holding 622,260 shares via Ricofeliz, and another 91.2M shares held indirectly by Jasper Lake Holdings Ltd.