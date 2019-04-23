Dissident trustee nominee makes 'false and misleading' statements, TPL says

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) accuses dissident trustee nominee Eric Oliver of several "false or misleading statements" that should disqualify him from the board of trustees.

"Oliver either fundamentally misunderstands the business or intentionally misrepresents information about the Trust in an attempt to mislead investors," TPL says, adding that "decisions made by TPL's management, with the Trustees' oversight, have clearly created and will continue to create long-term shareholder value."

TPL wants shareholders to elect an independent trustee, while ~23% owner Horizon Kinetics and its partners are seeking to install Oliver, president of the SoftVest hedge fund, and begin selling on the trust's portfolio.