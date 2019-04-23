Hexcel +3% post Q1 earnings beat

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) rises ~3.4% in post market trading on better than expected Q1 results; the company says that it generated highest ever quarterly sales, $610M (+13% Y/Y), and +14.9% on constant currency basis due to growth growth across all markets

Net sales by end market: Commercial Aerospace: $416M (9%); Space & Defense: $108M (+20%); Industrial: $87M (+29%)

Gross margin improves ~100bps to 27.4% as a result of decline in operational headwinds.

Operating expenses were in line with Company expectations, although higher than Q1 2018 due to an increase in product qualifications and R&T expenditures.

Operating margin expands 160bps to 16.9% as exchange rates favorably impacted the quarter by ~50bps.

Free Cash Flow was negative $15.2M compared to positive $3.1M last year.

Reaffirms 2019 sales outlook of ~$2.375B to $2.475B, with adjusted EPS of $3.38 - $3.52, free cash flow over $250M and capex of ~$170M - $190M

