China uses satellites built by Boeing, financed by Carlyle in military ops - WSJ

China currently uses nine satellites built by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and financed through Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), strengthening China's police and military power while potentially threatening U.S. security, WSJ reports.

U.S. law effectively prohibits American companies from exporting satellites to China, but the U.S. does not regulate how a satellite's bandwidth is used once the device is in space, which has allowed China to essentially rent the capacity of U.S.-built satellites it would not be allowed to buy, according to the report.

The key to circumventing those trade laws, the report says, is a Hong Kong-based company called Asia Satellite Telecommunications, which is jointly owned by Carlyle and Chinese state-controlled Citic Group.

Boeing says it complies with all U.S. laws and has placed on hold another satellite deal involving China which would enhance China’s competitor to the U.S. Global Positioning System and could help China in a potential conflict in ways such as in guiding missiles to their targets.