March videogame sales fall by double digits; Quarter trails last year's

Videogame sales declined broadly in March, leading the first-quarter numbers to dip Y/Y compared with the same quarter a year ago.

After a February rebound, overall sales dropped 11% to $1.2B in March, according to NPD Group. Software sales fell 11% to $547M, hardware sales fell 15% to $282M, and accessories and game cards dropped 7% to $349M.

That brings overall first-quarter spending to $3.2B, down 2% Y/Y, with hardware providing the anchor as the industry awaits a new refresh cycle.

Q1 hardware spending fell 13% to $759M. The Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) was the leading hardware platform in both unit and dollar sales, both in March and for Q1, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.

Gamepads were the bright spot in accessory spending, up single digits, and while accessory/game card spending fell for the month, it's up 2% for the quarter.

In software in March, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (OTCPK:UBSFY) topped the dollar sales chart, followed by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (NASDAQ:ATVI) and MLB 19: The Show (NYSE:SNE).

Rounding out the software top 10: No. 4, Devil May Cry 5 (OTCPK:CCOEY); No. 5, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 7, NBA 2K19 (TTWO); No. 8, Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO); No. 9, Yoshi's Crafted World (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, Call of Duty: Block Ops 4 (ATVI).

