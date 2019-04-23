Equinix adds Amsterdam data center for €30M

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has closed on the purchase of Switch Datacenters' AMS1 data center in Amsterdam, for €30M.

The center is close to Equinix's existing campus in the southeast part of the city and will be renamed Equinix AM11 International Business Exchange.

It's the ninth IBX center in Amsterdam and Equinix's 11th in the Netherlands.

It's a leased asset adding about 250 cabinets of sold capacity, and total capacity of about 700 additional cabinets. Expanding into an adjacent building could add potential for some 1,300 additional cabinets.