FDA OKs Boston Scientific's LOTUS Edge aortic valve system

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) says it received FDA approval for its LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, making it the only FDA-approved aortic valve that gives physicians the option to reposition and completely recapture the valve once it has been fully deployed.

BSX says bringing the system to market allows it to provide patients who are not good candidates for traditional surgery "a safe and effective treatment alternative to restore proper function to their severely narrowed aortic valve."

The company began a controlled launch of the valve system in Europe last month and expects to begin a controlled launch in the U.S. in the coming weeks.