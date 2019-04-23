Sinopec resumes U.S. oil imports after six month hiatus - Reuters

Sinopec (SNP -0.6% ) is set to receive its first U.S. crude oil cargo this week since halting imports from the U.S. in September, Reuters reports.

A resumption would be a sign that China's biggest refiner sees fewer risks from importing U.S. oil as trade talks between the two countries have progressed.

A supertanker carrying ~2M barrels of West Texas crude is waiting off eastern China’s Qingdao port to discharge its oil, and a second Very Large Crude Carrier also carrying 2M barrels of WTI Midland crude is scheduled to arrive in Zhanjiang in southern China in early May, according to the report.

China imported 245K bbl/day of U.S. oil in 2018, equivalent to 2.7% of China’s total imports.