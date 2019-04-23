Boeing sees FAA OK on software fix in May, MAX ungrounding in July - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) it is targeting approval by the Federal Aviation Administration of its software fix for the 737 MAX aircraft as early as the third week of May and to lift the grounding of the MAX by around mid-July, Reuters reports.

The dates reportedly are part of a provisional timeline that Boeing has shared in meetings with airline customers as it explains an upgrade to software that played a role in two fatal crashes and led to the worldwide grounding of the MAX 737 last month.

Boeing halted MAX deliveries to customers after the grounding in mid-March and said it would cut 737 production to 42 planes per month from 52; Reuters cites one industry source who says as of last week, Boeing planned to keep the lower production rate in place until July.