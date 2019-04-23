PG&E OK to pay up to $350M in employee bonuses

A judge at a bankruptcy hearing today approved a plan by PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to pay as much as $350M in bonuses to ~10K employees to incentivize them to help meet the company's safety goals, over objections from lawyers of California wildfire victims.

The judge said he was persuaded by PG&E's argument that the company needs the bonus plan to perform tasks such as clearing trees and branches around power lines to avert contact that can cause wildfires.

PG&E has said it aims to remove 375K trees around power lines this year to avert the potential for its equipment sparking fires during California’s next wildfire season.