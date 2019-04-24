SoftBank/Didi Chuxing taxi-hailing service expanding in Japan

The taxi-hailing joint venture between SoftBank Group's (OTCPK:SFTBY) SoftBank Corp. and China's Didi Chuxing (DIDI) is expanding its service to 13 Japanese cities.

The service launched in September in tourism target Osaka; it's expanding into Tokyo and Kyoto Wednesday, with another 10 locations to follow this financial year.

With ride-hailing effectively banned in Japan (blunting a SoftBank advantage), apps to match taxis with riders are hotly competitive, with rivalry provided by companies backed by Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Toyota (NYSE:TM).

But SoftBank is pursuing synergies among portfolio companies: Users can access the taxi-hailing service via Yahoo Japan's route-finding app, and pay with PayPay, which uses technology from Paytm.