Report: CBS CEO search complicated by concerns of looming merger

A move by CBS to re-up interim CEO Joe Ianniello for another six months points to the company's difficulty in convincing reluctant candidates to come in, the New York Post reports.

And that's due to uncertainty around a potential re-merger with Viacom (VIA, VIAB), it says. The report notes right out that the CBS board is conducting a strategic review -- a move only suggested before.

A CBS-Viacom merger looks increasingly likely this year. Ianniello has been extended to December.

Executive search firm Korn Ferry has been assisting CBS in its search since November, but with no fruit borne so far.