STMicroelectronics misses on Q1, cuts spending

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reports Q1 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates with a 7% Y/Y sales slump. The company's FY19 forecast sees a 2.4% sequential net revenue growth (plus or minus 350 bps) and gross margin of about 38.5% plus or minus 200 bps.

During the earnings call, CEO Jean-Marc Chery says "our 2019 plan is lower than what we expected entering the year” and STM will address this by adapting inventory and with spending cuts.

In Q1, all segments missed revenue estimates: Auto & Discrete, $903M (consensus: $913.8M); Analog & MEMS, $552M (consensus: $640M); Microcontrollers & Digital ICs, $617M (consensus: $580.5M).

