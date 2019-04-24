Chip stocks volatile after TI, STM prints

Watch the chip sector today after Texas Instruments' (NASDAQ:TXN) CFO Rafael Lizardi reversed post-earnings gains with a warning that the cyclical downturn likely hasn't hit bottom.

In Europe, STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) missed estimates and forecasted FY19 growth, but the CEO warned 2019 plans were lower than expected. STM will tackle the problem with inventory adjustments and spending cuts.

Chip stocks in Europe did shake off the opening losses to move back into the green, but the lack of clear sector visibility could still create a volatile U.S. open.

