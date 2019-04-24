Futures dip ahead of full earnings slate

U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly this morning ahead of another busy earnings day.

AT&T (NYSE:T), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are among those reporting pre-market. Tech giants Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) join Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the big names reporting after the bell.

Oil prices fall from a six-month high as industry watchdog IEA says markets are "adequately supplied" and "global spare production capacity remains at comfortable levels."

Brent crude futures are down $0.33 to $74.18/barrel. U.S. WTI crude futures are down $0.41 to $65.89/barrel.