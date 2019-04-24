SAP +7.9% on beats, Elliott investment, efficiency drive

SAP (NYSE:SAP) +7.9% after Q1 beats and activist investor Elliott revealing a $1.3B stake and support for the new management efficiency drive. That drive has the company setting up a top team focused on driving margin expansion, focusing on organic growth and stepping away from major M&A like the Qualtrics buy.

New goal: SAP hopes to expand operating margins by 5 percentage points through 2023 and a gross margin of 75%.

The current FY outlook reaffirms €6.7-7.0B in cloud revenue and €22.4-22.7B in cloud and software revenue plus raises the operating profit guide to €7.85-8.05B (prior: €7.7-8.0B).

SAP will update investors at a capital markets day on November 12 in New York, which will include announcing a multi-year share buyback program.

