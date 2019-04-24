TE Connectivity +1.3% on beats, restructuring plan

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) +1.3% reports Q2 beats with in-line Q3 guidance that puts revenue between $3.4B and $3.5B and EPS from $1.41 to $1.45.

FY19 guidance raises the EPS range to $5.55-5.65 from $5.35 (consensus: $5.43) and narrows the revenue range to $13.55-13.75B from $13.45-13.85B (consensus: $13.68B).

TEL plans to initiate incremental restructuring actions in response to market weakness (primarily in Transportation Solutions) and expects total restructuring charges of $250M in FY19.

Q2 cash flow from continuing operating activities was $555M and FCF was $344M. TEL returned $338M to shareholders in the period.

Orders were up 4% Q/Q to $3.5B.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

